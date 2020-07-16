Police cameras work. That much is clear. They provide transparency and accountability for a profession that has had its public image dragged through the mud — sometimes deservedly, but often not.
Body-worn cameras keep everyone honest. For the vast majority of officers, video footage should be welcomed. It can act as supporting evidence in an arrest and can be used to quickly resolve citizen complaints about excesive force and misconduct. The National Institute of Justice cites research that body-worn cameras result in increased citizen compliance and fewer complaints against officers.
None of this is news to us, of course. Lake Havasu City long ago adopted body-worn cameras for its police officers. So have other local police departments in neighboring communities. Police chiefs in Havasu and Kingman have said that complaints against officers dropped dramtically since offers started wearing cameras.
So what’s taking Mohave County so long to adopt what has basically become an industry standard? It was more than five years ago that then-Sheriff Jim McCabe told county supervisors he was looking into cameras for the department’s 90 sworn deputies. Nothing ever came of it.
His successor, current Sheriff Doug Schuster, also says he likes the idea of cameras, but warns that the costs remain a big hurdle to a department with other needs, including the need for additional staffing. Schuster is right — cost is a significant consideration. Taxpayers could be on the hook for a price tag between $300,000 and $1.4 million, depending on who you ask.
To that end, we’re glad that Schuster and his election opponent, Mike Gannuscio, are talking about the costs of cameras instead of debating the merits of them. Cameras are a necessary part of modern day policing, and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors needs to work with the sheriff to prioritize them.
We’ve been talking about police cameras in Mohave County for more than five years. It’s time for action.
— Today’s News-Herald
