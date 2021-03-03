Community colleges occupy a special place in the education system. For many, they’re a foothold into the world of academia that their four-year counterparts simply can’t hope to replicate. Importantly, they tend to be much more affordable for students, so institutions like Mohave Community College are an important bridge to the middle class for Arizona families. And because they’re locally controlled, community colleges are much more sensitive and responsive to the industry needs of local communities.
Now, new legislation might help bolster the value of a college campus for local communities. Arizona House Bill 2523 would allow MCC and other community colleges to finally offer four-year degrees to students. The bill was approved in the House last week and it awaits a vote by the State Senate.
Supporters say the bill would help keep students in their communities instead of encouraging them to move where the big four-year institutions are located. It would also help fill needs in areas where there are shortages of people with bachelor’s degrees, including teaching and health care.
There’s no need to reinvent the wheel -- Arizona community colleges can look to ASU Havasu for a great example of how a local campus can serve community needs. The 10-year-old ASU Havasu campus isn’t a community college by definition, but the school has been responsive to local needs as it has tried to better define its role in Lake Havasu City. Some of those efforts have included starting a teacher academy and a new nursing program. And we’re starting to see the increased educational attainment pay off as students who’ve attended ASU Havasu have elected to stay in the community after graduation to help make Havasu a better place to live.
Mohave Community College has also done a pretty good job over the years of offering classes that meet community labor demands as well as providing a way for students to move onto other institutions of higher education. And thanks to dedicated local financial support, it remains an affordable option.
The whole community would be better served if MCC is allowed to expand those efforts into four-year programs as well.
- Today’s News-Herald
