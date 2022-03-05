It would be great if litterbugs were as easy to deal with as other pests. Our city, like many communities, is infested with people who think it’s OK to dump their garbage in the desert, or throw their disposable trash out the window of their vehicle. A walk along Lake Havasu Avenue or Maricopa Avenue will quickly reveal just how bad the problem. Unfortunately, cleanup efforts can only do so much, and volunteers’ time and energy is often outsized by the sheer volume of trash collecting along our roadways.
Reasons for littering are complex, according to the DTAZ (Don’t Trash Arizona) website, some people intentionally throw trash out of their cars as they drive along; some trashing of the landscape is accidental because it blows from unsecured loads; and pedestrians are responsible for a certain percentage because they use the ground under their feet for a rubbish receptacle.
A survey by Keep America Beautiful indicates that 81% of people using roadways as dumping grounds do it intentionally, and littering usually occurs in areas where trash has already built up. Studies also show that even though most Americans want to keep America beautiful, 41% admit to littering at some time or another. Arizona statistics tell us that the most common offenders appear to be single men ages 18-34.
Our community deserves better. Truly cleaning up our community requires a multi-pronged approach. Concerted cleanup efforts can help keep the roadways and washes, but they have to happen regularly. How about a city-wide cleanup day that encourages volunteers to put on a pair of gloves and walk around their neighborhood looking for wayward litter? The other thing that has to happen is more attention and prosecution on desert dumpers
Mohave County should extend its anti-desert-dumping program to the areas around Lake Havasu City. The program has worked wonders near Kingman, and could be just what the doctor ordered to keep old tires, yard debris, mattresses and shotgun shells from marring our public lands.
Let’s commit to a cleaner community this year.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.