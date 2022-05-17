Lake Havasu is a pretty welcoming place for visitors, but you might not know if you’re driving into town, particularly from the northside. For all of the directional help we’ve tried to provide for people to easily access our community, it’s a little disheartening that the first impression visitors get of our town is made up of storage unit complexes pockmarked by a mishmash of retail residential backsides.
We can do better. Lake Havasu City ought to concentrate some efforts on improving the visual appeal of our city along the highway.
The welcome signs on either end of town are a nice start, but more is needed. The city and state have worked together to give some design attention to the State Route 95 corridor over the past decade or so, but most of the work has been focused on the central portion of the community. Meanwhile, our gateways looks a little shabby.
Southbound drivers getting through the Havasu Heights pass are greeted with expansive views of the lake and mountains — nature’s obvious visual cues that they’ve arrived in Lake Havasu City. That view ought to be protected, and enhanced, with better signage, better landscaping, and better zoning, before rampant development makes it more difficult to do so. Similar attention could be delivered on the southside, somewhere near SARA Park.
That might look like a welcoming arch over the highway, or a small park, or any number of creative projects to enhance the visual appeal of our entryways. Ideally, any project might incorporate the city’s trail system that aims to improve our town’s connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists.
Unfortunately, ADOT’s design standards for highways means these kinds of projects tend to be expensive and long processes. ADOT needs to make it easier for local governments to take the lead on beautification. Perhaps it’s a cause that local businesses and service clubs can get behind to help with the fundraising.
Let’s give our visitors — and ourselves — a better impression of what Lake Havasu City has to offer.
— Today’s News-Herald
