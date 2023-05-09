It’s National Bike Month —a great excuse to talk about bicycle safety. Lake Havasu City has had more than its share of tragic bicycle accidents in recent years.
A few years ago, Havasu bicyclist Craig Raney had a close call on London Bridge Road. He was with a group of cyclists who suddenly had to share a narrow section of the road with an RV, and it resulted in a close shave. Raney and his fellow cyclists weren’t hurt — but many others haven’t been so lucky.
It wasn’t that long ago that residents Larry Smith and Deborah Robinson died after they were hit by a vehicle on State Route 95. Two “ghost bikes” now mark the place where they were hit, just outside SARA park. Just a few years before that, Ken Stamm died in 2013 and Sandy Alger was hit by a drunken driver while riding her bicycle.
There have been big losses in the bicycling community. It’s time to address it.
Lake Havasu City needs more dedicated bike lanes and there needs to be more public awareness about sharing roads between vehicles and cars.
The bottom line is there’s a lot our community can do to become a more bicycle-friendly place. It certainly has to be more than a few signs encouraging motorists to share the road. There are busy roads, particularly certain intersections along State Route 95, where bicycles simply don’t belong. These are areas that need dedicated bike lanes.
How about expanding Havasu’s trails plan so that it’s easy for bicyclists and other people-powered traffic to get from one end of town to another without using streets intended for cars and trucks?
There are some great trails here, but the plan is incomplete. Existing trails should be expanded, and new paths should be planned out.
A comprehensive bicycle plan is much needed. It’s a lot of work, but it can start with a few conversations – and fortunately there’s a group of bicyclists who have a few ideas to share and will be more than willing to be engaged in such a process.
