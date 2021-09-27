Attempts to eradicate feral swine from the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge have come a long way in a rather short amount of time, but the federal government is still trying to have their pork and eat it too. New hunting policies at Havasu National Wildlife Refuge became effective this month. They allow the “incidental taking” of feral pigs by hunters who are actively pursuing other game. In other words, targeted and planned killing of hogs in the refuge is still not allowed.
It’s a step in the right direction, but the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service needs to declare open season on feral pigs, and incidental shooting doesn’t seem like it’s going to accomplish much.
Feral pigs are a nuisance species that disrupt an ecological area that we’ve set aside for preservation. It’s illogical that the Fish & Wildlife Service isn’t directly encouraging hunters to remove them from the area altogether.
Feral pigs are an invasive animal that destroys habitat used by native and endangered species. The sooner it is gone and kept out of the wildlife refuge, the better off the area’s other species will be, like the endangered Yuma Ridgway’s Rail.
In the meantime, the federal government is still paying aerial snipers to shoot feral pigs on refuge lands from helicopters.
That’s an effort that has been going on since 2017 under a $20 million federal budget allowance specifically designated for the extermination of invasive feral hogs.
It’s actual budget pork.
The operations that took place over the weekend were the ninth such eradication attempt over five years. Early operations four years ago resulted in the extermination of about 80 feral swine during each outing. It costs about $25,000 each time snipers are brought in. There was a time when the refuge was so riddled with pigs that aerial operations were the best bet to put a dent in pig populations. But at this point, it would be more cost efficient — and probably more effective — to allow hunters to take over. As we’ve said before, there are plenty of local hunters who would gladly participate in an organized pig hunt, knowing they’re providing a public service by protecting native ecosystems.
— Today’s News-Herald
