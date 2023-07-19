The recent decision by the Lake Havasu Unified School District to distribute 1,900 laptops to high school students is a commendable step towards bridging the technology gap among students. In an age where access to computers is increasingly vital for education and beyond, this move is a testament to the district’s commitment to providing students with the tools they need to succeed in the digital age.

Such laptop distributions have become standard practice in many school districts across the country, and for good reason. The covid-19 pandemic has exposed significant disparities in technology access among students. With remote learning becoming a necessity during the pandemic, it became clear that not all students had equal opportunities to participate fully in their education. By providing laptops, Lake Havasu Unified School District is taking a proactive approach to ensure that all students have an equal chance to thrive academically.

