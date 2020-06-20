Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s new coronavirus executive order goes beyond the face masks that made headlines.
The backup documents contain a slew of intensified requirements for all businesses. They aren’t vastly different from the original guidelines in language, but they mandate, rather than suggest, businesses follow along.
The new requirements are more detailed than his original announcement. Face masks are one item. of course. So are more specific distance markings, employee symptom checks and tighter occupancy requirements.
In total, they represent a ramped up effort by the governor to address rising infection levels of coronavirus around the state. At the same time, they are paper tiger rules which carry little threat of enforcement.
The bite, for businesses, is potential civil legal liability that comes with the order not that any local, county or state government will actually enforce the rules.
Ducey has consistently preferred what he calls a lighter touch in dealing with coronavirus restrictions. It’s an approach that wins favor with many, certainly in Lake Havasu City and Mohave County. Neither the city nor the county took the governor up on his offer to let them mandate face mask use.
Face masks loom large, both in the science and the new state rules. This is due to an evolving understanding of how the diseases spreads. There are no new formal requirements for face mask use in Lake Havasu City but the governor’s orders call for their use in public when distancing isn’t possible.
Clearly, and especially with the new order, the stigma of wearing facemasks needs to disappear because they can make a difference in reducing the spread. There’s an evolving understanding of how the virus is transmitted and masks can help prevent a lot of it.
The governor abided the requests of Democratic mayors in punting the mask question to local governments. He punted on other reopening questions by moving the burden to businesses. For businesses, the tightened requirements are not so much about government enforcement (unlikely to be much) as about liability. Failing to follow government rules, regulations, orders, etc. provides fertile ground for lawsuits.
Business has another big issue: They have to maintain public trust. In these difficult times, they almost have to go beyond the health regulations to coax the reluctant portion of the public out of their homes and into businesses.
Our city and county have avoided the worst of the outbreak, but the numbers are rising quickly enough that it is in every individual’s best interest to try to halt the spread. Opinions may differ on the right approach but the facts are pretty clear that the virus is spreading quickly and may soon tax medical capacities if not held in check.
All the rules and guidelines pretty much boil to a single one: If you can’t maintain a distance of six feet, wear a mask.
It’s simple enough and easy enough that it’s worth trying.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
Took my truck to the dealer and no masks were worn by service or sales. Go to my work and no masks worn. In both of these instances closer than 6ft. I haven't researched this yet but if I were to die from the virus could my wife sue the businesses if I got infected there? Kind of hard to prove I know. I'm not a suing kind of person but would't that be something for businesses to be concerned with if they are allowing the safety guidelines to not be enforced? It is really not that difficult to be safe in these times.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.