“We’ll be dead by then.” That is the common response to the question of when will the water run out. It is, to be sure, a clearly narcissistic and short-sighted world view often uttered by people trying to make money off residential and commercial development.
It is also a response to transportation and infrastructure plans that will be effective only for the next 20 years. What happens after that won’t fall back on the “planners,” because they fully intend to be in their graves by then.
The frenzy for real estate in Arizona that always seems to come in waves is often an excuse to set aside long-range thinking and take care of the demand at hand. While some communities can sit pretty on their own aquifers, they will still be impacted by the problems of large metro areas depleting water resources.
Last month, we literally saw exposed the over-use of Lake Mead. One of its intake valves is above the water line — it’s already an iconic image. Mead is considered to be around 30% capacity.
Like Lake Powell, Mead has a huge bathtub ring. Powell is 162 feet below full pool, or 27.5%. It’s hard to reach a boat ramp in those conditions. Oh, and the many reservoirs above Lake Powell are at 65% capacity.
One good monsoon season is not going to fix this level of depletion.
Nearly every city and town in Arizona is growing. Lake Havasu City and Mohave County are no exception. Even those that feel they have independent sources of water to handle their own needs are likely to feel the effects of the metropolises like Maricopa County, Las Vegas and Los Angeles fighting hand and fist for rights to more water.
Nothing is safe in the eternal fight for water.
And those with proof of water for the next 100 years know just how short a century can be. Eighty years from now, will they have started to make the changes necessary to maintain the lifestyle their plans have created for today’s population?
Or will the next generation, too, be saying, “Oh, we’ll be dead by then”?
— Today's News-Herald
