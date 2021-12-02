Lake Havasu City’s not the destination for folks who are wishing for a White Christmas. But they’ll certainly find a wet one. The annual Christmas boat parade is a favorite Havasu tradition as dozens of bedazzled boats twinkle and sparkle as they proceed, single file, through the Bridgewater Channel and beneath the London Bridge. From the banks of the river and throughout the English Village, the procession is watched by a big crowd of spectators, some who come from hundreds of miles away to see the magical scene each year.
It takes real Havasu holiday heroes to keep an event like the Boat Para de of Lights going year after year. The parade was staged faithfully each year for decades by the London Bridge Yacht Club. Now in its 39th year, organization of the event is handled by a handful of dedicated community members. Their commitment to seeing this Havasu tradition continue for future generations is remarkable.
The parade usually includes a variety of watercrafts, from pontoons and speedboats to kayak and the ever-popular string of sailboats. This year, another Havasu icon, the Dixie Belle paddle wheeler, will join in on the action.
Captains and crews of the decorated boats have spent months preparing for the event. Gearing up involves creating a design, stringing thousands of lights and attaching other décor. The night of the parade, the skippers guide their boats through Bridgewater Channel, beginning in Thompson Bay. After cruising through the Channel, the parade forms an almost-perfect circle in the north end bay and re-enters the Channel for an encore performance.
For many families, the boat parade is a holiday tradition. Many spectators head to the channel early to claim the viewing spots they’ve used for years.
If you’ve never seen the boat parade before, do yourself a favor and spend Saturday evening at the Bridgewater Channel. The parade begins at 7 p.m., but you’ll want to get their early for the best views.
No, we won’t have a white Christmas in Lake Havasu City, but if you don’t catch a case of the holiday fuzzies after watching the Boat Parade of Lights, you might just be a Grinch.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.