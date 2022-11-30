Lake Havasu City’s not the destination for folks who are wishing for a White Christmas. But they’ll certainly find a wet one. The annual Christmas boat parade is a favorite Havasu tradition as dozens of bedazzled boats twinkle and sparkle as they proceed, single file, through the Bridgewater Channel and beneath the London Bridge. From the banks of the river and throughout the English Village, the procession is watched by a big crowd of spectators, some who come from hundreds of miles away to see the magical scene each year.

It takes real Havasu holiday heroes to keep an event like the Boat Parade of Lights going year after year. The parade was staged faithfully each year for decades by the London Bridge Yacht Club. Now in its 40th year, organization of the event is handled by a handful of dedicated community members. Their commitment to seeing this Havasu tradition continue for future generations is remarkable.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.