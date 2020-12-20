A state legislative initiative to limit Gov. Doug Ducey’s emergency powers has some merit. Too bad it comes 10 months late, long after Ducey began issuing coronavirus emergency proclamations.
Too bad the state Legislature folded up the tents and went home during that time, leaving Ducey’s administration as the only government on the job. State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, a Republican just like Ducey, is pushing a resolution to cut short Ducey’s decrees she says hurt businesses.
She’s at least partially right with that thought along with others that the Legislature should control emergency spending such as the unemployment assistance fund that is now nearly depleted.
The Arizona Lottery’s old slogan of “you can’t win if you don’t play” applies.
Ugenti-Rita and her colleagues canceled their work and went home as the virus became worrisome. They didn’t play, much less fulfill their obligations to constituents.
It’s fashionable for Republicans to bash Ducey right now. President Trump did because Ducey wouldn’t proclaim Trump the victor in Arizona, never mind that Trump didn’t actually win.
Politicians see some gain by jumping on the bandwagon. With all the 20/20 hindsight of predicting lottery winners after the numbers are drawn, any legislator who’s just getting around to addressing the balance of power during an emergency is running for something, not really helping solve the problems.
Why did they all cut and run in mid-March? If the Legislature needs to deal with spending and other items in an emergency, why don’t they have an emergency operations plan sufficient to the task? Why couldn’t they be at least as resourceful as they expected every public school to be, operating remotely? The longer the coronavirus drags on, the easier it is to see the flaws on government and public actions. In our view, Ducey did a commendable job of imposing orders that were the least restrictive possible under the circumstances, especially compared to many other states.
Not all were great. Maybe the Legislature could’ve helped fashion better responses.
Certainly, at least, lawmakers are obligated to represent their constituents on many matters, including pandemics, and conduct the public’s business in open session.
They had that obligation in March.
But they went home.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.