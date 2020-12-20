FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2020 file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey hands over his signed election documents to certify the election results for federal, statewide, and legislative offices and statewide ballot measures at the official canvass at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. Ducey spent much of Trump's presidency trying not to provoke confrontation with the president or his fervent defenders. When state law required Ducey to certify Arizona's presidential election results and sign off on Trump's defeat last week, four years of loyalty wasn't enough to protect him from the president.