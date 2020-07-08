Amid all of the disruption caused by coronavirus, important projects have been left to languish, or in the case of a proposed off-road park in La Paz County, canceled altogether.
First, the most concerning issue: About a year ago, Lake Havasu City ended its 10-year fire protection agreement for Horizon Six, an unincorporated area of Mohave County just southeast of city limits.
The community’s current water system has received few upgrades in its 30 years of operation, and according to statements last year by Lake Havasu City officials, its infrastructure has fallen behind standards required by modern firefighting agencies. Residents of the Horizon Six Improvement District, which is controlled by Mohave County, have been unwilling to pay for upgrades required by the city for continued protection. A house fire brought the issue to a head a few weeks ago. Because hydrants in the area were out of service, firefighters had to transport water from Desert Hills about 14 miles away. Luckily, nobody was injured. But it could have been worse, with tragic consequences. Mohave County needs to stop dragging its feet and work with Horizon Six residents to find a way to pay for the costs of bringing the water system up to modern standards.
And then there’s the Bridgewater Channel dredging project, a necessary task that can’t happen until the community cuts through a whole bunch of red tape. It was making great progress until suffering a big setback caused by the pandemic and the death of the project’s main advocate, Jim Salscheider. The Bridgewater Channel is arguably Lake Havasu’s largest tourist attraction, and it needs occasional maintenance to ensure boats have plenty of clearance. Digital scanners show that sediment buildup on the north end will eventually become a big problem, which is why the dredging project is so necessary. And yet, nobody has taken the lead on it in the months since Salscheider died. Lake Havasu City ought to make the dredging project a priority and give the project the support it deserves.
Finally, there’s that off-road park in La Paz County. Arizona State Parks was set to buy a few dozen acres in Bouse, but those plans ended when the agency learned the property had been sold. The missed opportunity is the state’s fault —the plans had been discussed since early 2018, but the wheels of government evidently turned too slowly for the property owner’s taste. Understandable reaction, but it’s an unfortunate development for the off-roading community and local communities that would have benefited from the increased tourism. The park was to create a staging area for the Arizona Peace Trail, a 700-plus-mile off-road trail that forms a loop between Yuma and Bullhead City. We hope this latest development isn’t the last word. We hope Arizona State Parks is already at work trying to identify possible new locations.
This last five months has been a whirlwind, and it’s easy to ignore — and eventually forget about — things that aren’t directly connected to coronavirus. We’re counting on our local government officials to avoid letting that happen.
— Today’s News-Herald
