We’re all feeling the pinch of inflation as the cost of living rises to uncomfortable levels. It’s hit local rural communities particularly hard as it becomes harder to hire good workers at current wages. That’s a problem that’s affecting industries on a wide scale. Local governments, however, are in the unique position of being able to adjust pay with a lot less regard for the bottom line. Lake Havasu City, for example, is in the process of raising employee pay by 3 percent next year — that’s in addition to the annual 3.5 percent step increases given to qualifying employees each year. All in all, the raises will add about $1.3 million to the city’s payroll costs.
Mohave County made a similar move not too long ago. Back in November, supervisors voted to raise wages by $2 an hour across the board, adding about $4 million annual expenses.
Likewise, the school district has found itself recently faced with unplanned salary increases because of ongoing staffing difficulties.
It’s tempting to be critical of local governments that raise budgets by millions when their private contemporaries are less able to do the same. But realistically, we need our cities, counties and school district to operate smoothly so many of these raises were likely necessary.
Government agencies, like private businesses, must keep up with inflation trends if they hope to attract and retain good employees.
So good for them.
However, we’re missing our opportunity to discuss the issue at a greater level. Private businesses, like their publicly funded brethren, are having difficulty keeping up with rising costs and attracting and keeping good employees.
Housing prices are often cited by prospective workers as too high; average salaries for this are much too low to keep up.
Unlike other issues that require a regional or national solution, communities like Lake Havasu City can choose to have an impact on affordable housing. We’ve known that for a long time. Not dealing with it in a direct way is a political choice by city and county leaders. Let’s talk about how to make housing more affordable for workers. Local leaders must step forward to lead that community conversation.
— Today’s News-Herald
