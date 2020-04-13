For anyone in the private sector, these are trying times. In the middle of a booming economy, things came screeching to a halt thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that few saw coming. Today, many of the businesses that are able to continue operating through the various shutdown orders are bringing in a fraction of the income they were enjoying just a few weeks ago. That has meant employee layoffs on a scale not seen in decades.
Nobody’s certain what the future will bring. Recovery could come quickly when the shutdown orders are lifted and life begins returning to normal, or the economic pain could last a while if health and safety concerns require sustained closures. Either way, the pain of today for private businesses will soon turn into a problem for local government agencies, which rely on tax income to fund basic services. The silver lining, of course, is that agencies like Lake Havasu City and Mohave County can see some of what’s ahead and adjust for the pain.
It’s frustrating, no doubt, for local governments that were only recently able to shake off the lingering effects of the economic recession of 2008. The recent booming economy meant we could once again talk about things like increasing employee numbers in agencies that had been reluctant to do so for years. The coronavirus pandemic, however, presents as much as an economic crisis as it does a health crisis, and it should be clear to everyone that we’re going to have to hit the pause button on any plans that require more spending. In fact, agencies should be planning to cut spending, not increase it.
What’s concerning is that we’ve seen little discussion yet about how local government agencies plan to respond to this looming disaster. Lake Havasu City, at least, has frozen hiring for now. But other agencies, like Mohave Community College, are acting as if it’s business as usual. The college board has always been a little tone deaf to how its decisions are perceived in the community (refer to our previous editorials about MCC’s annual property tax increases) but its decision to spend more than $600,000 on employee raises this year is a special kind of aloofness.
Lake Havasu City is perhaps in the best place to make necessary adjustments. The city just conducted a position analysis and compensation study of its 451 employees. The study was approved last year in an effort to make sure job titles, workloads and salaries line up, but coronavirus has added a new wrinkle to this process. Thanks to the study, the city should be well aware of where efficiencies can be found. We hope to hear more on this soon as the City Council begins piecing together its spending plans for the next year’s budget. In uncertain times, the extras need to be put on hold. New positions in local government need to remain frozen, and jobs that become vacant should be subject to review, until we have a better sense of where the economy is heading.
Government agencies need to be sensitive to the fact that a significant portion of their constituents just suffered a massive economic blow, either through job loss or wage reductions. They need to cut back appropriately.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.