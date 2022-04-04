Lake Havasu and the Colorado River are a favorite vacation destination for many families throughout Arizona and Southern California. The area attracts nearly 1 million visitors each year, with the lake and its surrounding waterways as the main attraction. Meanwhile, thousands of children live full-time along the Colorado River and many of them don't know much about it. In fact, it's a sad reality that many Lake Havasu City kids have never been on the water at all.
A new education program in Lake Havasu City schools aims to change that. Next week, the newly formed Kids on the Colorado River program will introduce the river to a few dozen kids from Thunderbolt Middle School and the Chemehuevi Reservation. The 40-hour instructional program will teach students about boating, wildlife in the lake and practical skills like knot tying. The hope is that the program will repeat each year for seventh graders.
This a program that deserves to be in Lake Havasu City schools. Hopefully the organizers will find financial support from local businesses or service organizations to ensure it can expand and continue.
It's important that kids who grow up in Lake Havasu City have a deep understanding of the waterway that sustains our community through the tourism it generates and the water it provides. Today's students will become our future community leaders, and they'll need to develop a reverence for the river for growth to stay sustainable.
It starts with letting them experience the river on a personal level.
— Today's News-Herald
