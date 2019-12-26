Christmas Day may be over, but the seemingly unending retail season is not. The after-Christmas sales offer attractive prices and some deep discounts to merchandise retailers planned to move during the holidays.
Traditionally, a big percent of the sales focus on clothing and soft goods, but there are still buys to be had in all kinds of categories. Besides, national trends don’t always hold up in a local market.
Our point is this: Many people take a few days off around Christmas and seek out things to do. Shopping for bargains locally might be an ideal way to spend a day and, possibly, take care of any gift returns at the same time.
This isn’t an original thought, of course. But the face of retail has changed so much that it’s worth remembering the value of small, local businesses. It’s easy to punch a button to buy something, but that hardly delivers in the same way as handling an object or trying it on before purchase.
There are some extra advantages to shopping locally. The first and most obvious to many is that it’s easy to make an entertaining day of it, combining it with a meal in a restaurant or a movie and a nightcap of holiday lights.
In a city where a lot of the focus and fun is centered on the great outdoors, it’s worth remembering some urban experiences can be found as well.
Of maybe greater benefit are the sales taxes and jobs that come from local shopping. Even while some internet sales generate state sales taxes, very few help a local community pay for road repairs and police services and other municipal needs.
Then there are the jobs. Simply put: They are needed. They create payrolls that turnover many times as workers spend their paychecks on food and housing and clothes and other essentials. Spend some of the holiday week checking out the local shops and sales. The results can be surprising and rewarding.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.