It was cute at first, but the locks left by lovers all over the London Bridge have worn out their welcome. These days, the locks look more like an infestation on the World’s Oldest Antique. If the visual blight wasn’t enough of a sign that it’s time for the locks to go, consider the fact that the sheer weight of hundreds of locks has begun to damage parts of the bridge infrastructure, and it will cost local taxpayers to fix the crumbling concrete.
The locks need to be removed, and the city should make it difficult to add new ones.
