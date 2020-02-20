Welcome to Lake Havasu City, Rebecca Stone, and congratulations on your new position as the next superintendent of the Lake Havasu Unified School District. We believe your 30-year career in education makes it clear you’re an effective leader who shouldn’t trouble taking over the reins from retiring superintendent Diana Asseier.
In Havasu, you’ll find a community that wants to support education but remains deeply skeptical of the school district bureaucracy. Thanks to Asseier, you’ll probably have an easier time of it than she did. Indeed, Asseier and the current school board did a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to changing local hearts and minds about the school district’s reputation and role in the community.
In 2016, Havasu passed its first school bond in years -- a $49 million bond and budget override -- but voters took a lot of convincing. And even then, the numbers at the ballot box were way too close for comfort. A few years later, however, it’s clear the district has put that money to good use as it has overhauled infrastructure and technology, and rebuilt and repaired decaying facilities. Passing the bond was no small accomplishment, but it’s even more notable that the district under Asseier’s leadership has demonstrated consistent smart management of its resources in the years that followed. It’s going to be up to you to ensure that continues to be true. Your constituents want a superintendent who can stretch a buck in the classroom while not sacrificing the quality of the education our students are getting. We know, that’s a big ask. But we think you’re up for the challenge.
The policy and curriculum side of your job will be no less interesting. Lake Havasu Unified is a district that debates issues passionately and thoroughly -- sometimes to the point of frustration for the people involved. Just ask anyone about last year’s dress code conversations, or the ongoing sex ed debate. We think that’s probably a good problem to have, but be prepared for some long nights and deep discussions.
There are exciting days ahead, and we look forward to seeing you continue the positive momentum Asseier started four years ago. Welcome to Havasu.
— Today’s News-Herald
