Short-term rentals are a vexing problem in the city, the state and elsewhere in the country. Local and state governments are at odds over the authority to regulate them.
No matter who claims victory in that tussle, though, the core issue defies easy fixes.
The proliferation of these rentals drew early fans. They create income for homeowners who wish to rent out space for a few days. They allow travelers more lodging options. Those are the selling points.
Arizona’s laws favor short-term rentals and the governor, Doug Ducey, comes across as an unabashed fan.
The Legislature’s landmark bill in 2016 limited local governments’ ability to regulate short-term rentals.
Since then, much of the political discussion is about reclaiming local control. Mayor Cal Sheehy, in remarks before a crowded ballroom that included Ducey, made a recent pitch for more local control.
We agree local governments are better able to address local circumstances. Short-term rentals need particular attention in touristy areas such as Lake Havasu City.
Both before and after the 2016 law, short-term rentals drew complaints over noise, parking, and traffic issues. Taxation was and is another point of contention. More recently, investors have bought up large numbers of homes for use as short-term rentals.
Causing even more controversy is the loss of long-term rental stock to the more profitable short-term use.
The last one has a profound effect on local economies in which affordable housing is both necessary and hard to find. It’s also the issue that isn’t likely to go away, no matter whether state or local governments set the rules.
The Legislature is considering several new bills, including one to limit the number of houses anyone may rent out in a community. Even with passage, Ducey controls their fate. He should allow the limits on the number of homes rented by any person or business entitiy.
Most of the public complaints over the rentals deal with noise and traffic. These are short-term versions of the issues people have when there are longer-term rentals mixed into a residential neighborhood. They are just more compressed and amplified.
They can be addressed locally, though regulations and zoning, and should be.
The loss of long-term rentals, though, is an area of community concerns. Though no one should have to pay new taxes, we’d guess that rigorously enforced property tax for and sales tax laws would reduce the appeal of converting regular rental units into short-term ones.
This should be the government’s focus for now. The city is already moving in that direction. The state and county should do the same.
— Today’s News-Herald
