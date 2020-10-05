Even before the pandemic hit, it was clear that teachers are a precious commodity in Arizona, particularly in rural communities like Lake Havasu City. Like many specialized careers, teachers are difficult to attract and retain even when society is relatively normal. The coronavirus, however, has crystallized those concerns into something of a local crisis. It has been increasingly hard for schools to maintain a stable roster with covid-19 uncertainties lingering around. That goes for both teachers and support staff.
Since July 1, Lake Havasu Unified has had 18 resignations, including 5 certified staffers and 13 classified workers.
Those might not seem like huge numbers in a district that employs about 550 people, but consider that each teacher touches dozens of student lives and any interruption is another step back for students during a year that’s already full of disruption.
The district has done a remarkable job at keeping its head above water when it comes to appropriate staffing levels, but some relief is necessary. It was already tough before coronavirus to attract good teachers to this city -- affordable housing remains a problem, as does our rural location.
A simple solution could be found in easing up on the job requirements, at least at first. Teaching as a career has a pretty high barrier to entry, and removing some of those obstacles could ensure our districts can attract good candidates. People who wish to become teachers must obtain a teaching credential through an accredited program, which first requires completion of undergraduate coursework and a number of standardized tests. Arizona has attempted to streamline the process with teaching internships and the Arizona Teaching Fellows program, but those also involve somewhat complicated prequalifying processes and mentorship programs.
Local school districts -- and importantly, their students -- would be well served if it was easier for professionals to enter the teaching arena without having to follow the traditional teaching career paths.
It’s clear that students benefit when their teachers are passionate about the work they do, and passionate workers can be found in every industry.
There are many mid-career professionals who’ve proven themselves in other lines of work who would make great teachers, but the prospect of going back to school and earning a credential, or enduring a lengthy internship or mentorship program, is simply too daunting.
So let’s hire good workers first, and worry about the paperwork later. Offering to help new teachers earn their credentials, or even their college degree, after a year or two on the job is a great carrot for recruitment.
