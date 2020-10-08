The Cancer Association of Havasu has long offered a program that has no doubt saved many local lives. For $40, women in Havasu can get mammograms at Havasu Regional Medical Center every year. When it comes to cancer — especially breast cancer — early detection is the best bet for favorable outcomes.
That's why the Cancer Asosciation of Havasu, working through the Havasu Community Health Foundation, offers the low-cost screenings to local women regardless of their socioeconomic status. Rich or poor, you can get a $40 mammogram.
Anyone who knows anything about medical costs knows the true fee of a mammogram is hundreds of dollars — often prohibitive for the underinsured. That’s why the Cancer Association of Havasu steps in to cover the balance. The discounted screenings also cover ultrasounds and screenings for cervical cancer and prostate cancer.
The American Cancer Association recommends yearly mammograms for women over 45.
To sign up for the screenings, visit the Havasu Community Health Foundation. The foundation is in its new digs at 94 S. Acoma, a stone’s throw from City Hall. Or call 928-453-8190.
Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s a good time to share the information with others. The program has been around Havasu for years, but not every resident is aware. Spread the word to every woman you know. Why? Because early detection of breast cancer saves lives.
For proof of that, we offer "Think Pink," our annual breast cancer awareness section, inserted in today’s edition of Today's News-Herald. Its 10 pages contain inspiring stories about several brave Havasu women who count themselves as breast cancer survivors.
With proper screening, we'll have many more survivor stories to tell in the coming years.
— Today's News-Herald
