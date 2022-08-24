Lake Havasu City has a special gem in the Aquatic Center. The facility offers local residents a great place to enjoy a swim in a safe environment, away from the open water of the lake and under the watchful eye of trained lifeguards. The thing is, it’s $5 to use the pool. You can buy a punch pass for 20 entries for $74. A 6-month pass is $211, or $179 for children and seniors. Obviously, the cost for single-day use is not much for a person or two, but the costs can add up for larger families.
The city should consider lowering the costs to use the Aquatic Center during summer months when school is out, perhaps even abandoning the admission altogether for local residents.
