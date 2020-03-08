Arizona is one of five states that doesn’t have a lieutenant governor and it should stay that way. The state Legislature is weighing once again whether to let voters decide whether to create a new lieutenant governor position.
Similar efforts have been defeated twice.
This time, backers argue, there is bipartisan support for the plan and say it wouldn’t create extra cost because the lieutenant governor would become the head of the state Department of Administration. That director’s job currently pays well more than the proposed $90,000 lieutenant governor position.
And what is the purpose of this exercise? To assure someone of the same party will assume the governor’s job should the governor die, be impeached or resign. Right now, the Secretary of State is first in succession to the job. As an elected position, there’s not guarantee the secretary’s post is filled by someone of the same party as the governor.
Under the legislative proposal, candidates for the governor and lieutenant would campaign on the same ticket. That clears up the partisan issue.
It also invites more questions: Does Arizona benefit from having its administrative top job – in charge of all personnel and buildings – so blatantly tied to election politics? Would the new post require additional staff for other functions of the office, presuming there are some?
That’s where it gets sticky because the previous arguments in favor of creating the new job asserted it would allow the governor to address more issues through the new surrogate.
Another loose end is in filling the lieutenant governor spot should the person ascend to the top job or just resign. Under the proposal, the lieutenant post would be filled by the governor with approval of the Senate. This could put a person who’s never been elected to any post into the governor’s job.
Legislation is always filled with unintended consequences that, in hindsight, are often foreseeable.
The biggest argument against the proposal is that it expands government, a move that usually leads to more expense and bureaucracy over time. If partisan succession is a big issue, why don’t the candidate for governor and the one for secretary of state campaign together more, driving home the whole “one heartbeat away” theme?
Wouldn’t that accomplish the same goal, at no additional cost to taxpayers?
— Today’s News-Herald
