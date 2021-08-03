Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, politicians, government bureaucrats and TV talking heads have pleaded with the public to “trust the science.” Good research coupled with trustworthy data, they pointed out, would be key to emerging unscathed from this healthcare emergency.
The only problem is, they’ve made it awfully difficult at times to trust the science. The messaging from Washington and the nation’s health agencies has been all over the place, leading to a deep mistrust in their recommendations when it comes to things like face masks and vaccines.
There’s ample evidence that vaccines work, but the federal government’s latest recommendation undermines the public’s trust in them. If you’re not caught up on the latest about-face by The Centers for Disease Control, it’s understandable. There’s been a lot of conflicting guidance coming out of those offices over the last two years. The latest directives say that vaccinated people should continue to “wear masks indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.” Further, the CDC says that immunized people with weakened immune systems should wear masks no matter where they live.
All of this follows months and months of pleas from the Biden Administration for people to get the vaccine so that America could return to normal — a key piece of “normalcy,” of course, being the elimination of mask mandates.
It didn’t take much to prompt the CDC’s new guidance. The recommendations are tied to a study that focuses on Provincetown, Massachusetts — population 3,000 — which was the subject of a study that said 469 covid-19 cases involved Massachusetts residents who had traveled there between July 3 and 17. According to the study, three-quarters of the cases were among fully vaccinated people.
It’s scary data to be sure, but it begs too many additional questions to arrive at any conclusions with any confidence.
More study, obviously, is appropriate.
It’s no wonder that people are rebelling against what appears to be weak science.
One big problem is that we don’t know what we don’t know. For instance, there’s a big data void when it comes to vaccinated people who don’t get sick — without regular frequent testing of all vaccinated people, it’s impossible to know who’s still getting the virus and not showing symptoms, and just how much vaccinated people contribute to the virus’ spread.
The CDC was too quick to second-guess its existing rules, and its hurry to update mask guidance only served to further bolster public reluctance on masks and the efficacy of the vaccines.
The bad messaging is to blame, at least partially, for the pandemic’s persistence. The low vaccine rates and rising case numbers are a self-inflicted wound.
— Today’s News-Herald
The message has been terrible since day one of this pandemic, and has not gotten any better. The Government only has itself to blame for where we are today. I am pro vaccine, and pro people respecting others, after that, I'm against government overreach. We cannot afford to shut this country down again!!!
