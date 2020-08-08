The difference between registering to vote in two separate states and actually doing so can be thousands of dollars in fines and the prospect of jail time.
That’s one of nuances of election law on fraud. Voter fraud is either an complete non issue or so prevalent that the fate of our nation turns on it, depending on the source.
President Trump led the recent outcry but he was sort of on both sides of the fence. After threatening states for allowing mail voting, he encourage Floridians to vote by mail. Mostly, he’s asserted mail voting rift with fraud.
The president may be overstating the issue but there’s no doubt voter mail fraud exists. The Wall Street Journal recently ran a column from a Texas resident who received a forwarded ballot from his old address in Washington.
Mail fraud, though, is fair from the only way to commit voter fraud. We’d guess that two-state registration is the situation that could most affect Arizona with its throngs of winter visitors, many of whom who retain voter registration from elsewhere.
Arizona’s mail voting method may only get a “C” grade from the liberal Brookings Institute but it sort of threads the needle between making it so hard that it discourages participation and so easy that “vote early, vote often” is easier than ever.
In Arizona, it only takes a request to get a mail ballot and the request can be made multiple ways.
The primary election generated strong turnout, especially given the limited number of hot races around Lake Havasu City. Many voted through the mails, an obvious concession to coronavirus times.
The general election will magnify many election issues. Long lines could be physically longer due to social distancing. Mail balloting will be even more popular.
Arizona seems to be less susceptible to mail fraud than other states that mail ballots to everyone and even forward the mail. It’s not immune, as the handful of case records indicate.
Importantly, mail voting is not the only way voter fraud happens and the state needs to pay as much attention to fraudulent in-person voting as mail issues.
— Today’s News-Herald
