It has been about seven years since the food trucks rolled into town. When Food Network brought “The Great Food Truck Race” to Lake Havasu City in 2015, the excitement here was palpable. It didn’t matter what t was on the menu — Indian food, Italian sandwiches and gourmet waffles were among some of the available food items — long lines formed wherever the trucks stopped for a few hours. It was a novelty to be sure, but it was also clear that there was opportunity to be had here in Lake Havasu City.
Havasu was hungry for something new.
Fastforward to 2022, and food trucks are all around us with a variety of options.
The city passed rules a few years back that spelled out where food trucks could operate, but it would be nice to see designated food truck spaces considered in future public planning. A report from 2018 detailed how the mobile food industry is growing by double-digit percentages each year, and it spells out how food trucks contribute to local economies and enhance public spaces when planned correctly. They can draw people to new spaces and help to revitalize old public spaces.
Any public planning, like what’s currently happening with the Downtown Catalyst Project at Springberg-McAndrew Park and the new Lake Havasu City Courthouse, should consider where food trucks might fit into the big picture. Our public spaces would be that much better if a good bite to eat was only a brief walk away.
Speaking of Food Trucks, The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce’s Foundation for Education & Leadership will attempt to recapture the 2015 excitement with this weekend’s Food Truck Festival at Springberg-McAndrew Park. It’s the second year for the festival, and this year promises to be a big improvement with more vendors and a better weather forecast.
The food truck festival is free to attend, but bring some cash to try all of the food options. It’s this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there’s a beer garden, children’s activities and music provided by DJ Azteca. It’s going to be a fun and flavorful day in Lake Havasu City.
