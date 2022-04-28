The Lake Havasu City Council is in a generous mood. Council members voted Tuesday to create the Lake Havasu City Community Resource Coalition, a new group that’ll help the city decide how to spend up to $1 million of money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The intention is to distribute the money to nonprofits that provide social services, which could include food, housing, medical services, childcare or senior care, or any other number of social services.
On the surface, the process is a good idea, rooted in historic city programs that helped fund local nonprofits in a similar manner. But there are issues of oversight that must be addressed so the city doesn’t end up in a similar situation as it did during the last days of Interagency.
The five-member Community Resource Coalition is a step in the right direction to ensuring proper scrutiny is exercised. We hope the group’s job doesn’t end when the money is doled out — a clear and public auditing process ought to be a requirement of any financial award.
Also, it’s important to note that the city ended its previous grant program back in 2017 with the intention of establishing a new and better system that would award funding based on identified community needs.
It’s not clear that effort ever really got off the ground, but it could and should have gone a long way in addressing issues like homelessness and affordable housing.
Before awarding any money, we propose that the city restart its efforts to clearly identify community needs where the American Rescue Act money could most effectively make a difference. The next step would be inviting local nonprofits to step forward with possible solutions in something of a competitive bidding process.
The Community Resource Coalition is a good idea. It’s an idea that could staying power, even after the Rescue Plan Act money is long gone. Thanks to Councilwoman Michele Lin for proposing it, and to the City Council for supporting it.
Let’s just make sure we do it right so that Lake Havasu City gets the most bang for its bucks.
— Today’s News-Herald
