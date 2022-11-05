It’s a safe bet that if you are reading this, you should probably vote this week assuming you haven’t already. We put it that way not to aggrandize the opinion space of this newspaper but to suggest that anyone reading editorials is probably pretty engaged in the election and government in general.
The engagement is, or should be a minimal stepping stone to voting.
Even though turnout around the country is expected to be very high for this presidential election, there are millions of eligible citizens who won’t cast a ballot. They refrain for different reasons, such as lack of passion for a candidate or a stance on a political issue. Or laziness, both of the physical and intellectual variety.
There are many good arguments for why everyone who can vote should do so. Mostly, those arguments assume moderately informed and reasonable electorate. Those are large and possibly incorrect assumptions these days.
A voter needs to be able to find information, sort out the disinformation and claims and make decisions accordingly. It’s straightforward but not particularly easy. It is far easier to register to vote and then cast a ballot than it is to make an informed decision.
A secret ballot allows citizens to vote their conscience. It’s a great privilege and a great right to do so. The responsibility that comes with it is the obligation to understand what the heck or who the heck they are voting for. If that is too heavy a load, better to sit it out than cast a ballot based on impulse or “friends” or that one thing on social media.
There’s a truism that people get the government they deserve. Smart, informed votes usually mean a beneficial result.
Tuesday is when that truism, which has yet to be disproved, is again put to the test.
