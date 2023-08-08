The Lake Havasu Marine Association stands as a remarkable example of community-driven environmental stewardship. Their invaluable contributions, including a recent water conservation award from the city, underscore their profound impact on Lake Havasu’s wellbeing.
Over the past decade, the association has been a driving force behind pivotal projects. They’ve revitalized launch ramps at Lake Havasu State Park, pioneered a boat certification program against invasive mussels, and fought litter through post-holiday cleanups. Their influence also played a key role in dredging a channel from the northern lake to the river, reopening crucial boat traffic from Parker Dam to Laughlin.
The Association’s upcoming end-of-summer cleanup, scheduled for Sept. 9, reflects its continued commitment. The call for volunteers, especially those with pontoons or personal watercrafts, highlights the group’s hands-on approach to preserving clean water and beaches, as explained by President and CEO Rick Riegler.
The Lake Havasu Marine Association’s impact enriches both residents and visitors alike, demonstrating the power of collective action.
The Association’s recognition at local, state, and regional levels is well-deserved, affirming a dedication to a brighter, cleaner future for Lake Havasu. The work of the Marine Association has improved lake recreation and the enjoyment of the lake by thousands of residents and visitors. It is appreciated and deserves the local, state and regional recognition it receives.
