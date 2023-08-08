The Lake Havasu Marine Association stands as a remarkable example of community-driven environmental stewardship. Their invaluable contributions, including a recent water conservation award from the city, underscore their profound impact on Lake Havasu’s wellbeing.

Over the past decade, the association has been a driving force behind pivotal projects. They’ve revitalized launch ramps at Lake Havasu State Park, pioneered a boat certification program against invasive mussels, and fought litter through post-holiday cleanups. Their influence also played a key role in dredging a channel from the northern lake to the river, reopening crucial boat traffic from Parker Dam to Laughlin.

