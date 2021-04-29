President Biden really, really wants a a $15 minimum wage around the country, one of his biggest campaign promises. So far, Congress hasn’t agreed, so the president is doing it through executive order. In January, he got the ball rolling for a $15 minimum wage for federal employees. This week, he issued an order to pay employees working under federal contracts at least $15 an hour.
Neither of those will be in place until next year.
The president may well believe in the power of a high minimum wage. At the least, he wants credit for fulfilling a campaign pledge.
The reality could well be that the nation will sooner than later come close to a $15 minimum wage thanks to a rocketing economy and a workforce that is hardly growing.
Plenty of jobs are now open, including the entry level positions. The natural balance between supply and demand is pushing wages higher already.
The U.S. Census Bureau figures released this week offer further evidence that demographics are shifting older as birth rates decline and an aging population of Baby Boomers die.
A lot of Lake Havasu City residents are well versed in this trend. It is the foundation of the Vision 20/20 program that won a $2 million economic development prize and is based on the concept of demographic starvation.
The Lake Havasu City experience also shows just how difficult it is to win against the trend. With a perfect outcome to Vision 20/20, lots of well-educated individuals would stand ready to fill available jobs. And more would be relocating here.
Right now, the economy is strong, causing high demand for workers. The idea of making $15 an hour flipping burgers isn’t farfetched.
Economies have down cycles, too. That’s when the downside of a government mandated minimum pay hits hard. In a downturn, companies will ditch the high-priced labor they could barely afford in a strong economy.
We say let the market, not the government, decide the right minimum pay.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.