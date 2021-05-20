The recent pandemic hoopla in the United States has focused on the federal Centers for Disease Control, which last week said, in essence, that vaccinated people can take off the masks and forget social distancing.
This guidance had an immediate effect, returning the country almost back to pre-coronavirus normal.
Businesses knew better than to jump aboard, though, because the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has its own guidance. OSHA is in charge of business safety and has levied millions of dollars in fines over coronavirus workplace complaints.
Finally, on Tuesday, OSHA endorsed the CDC guidelines on masks and distancing, thereby removing some of massive potential liability businesses carried on the employee safety front.
OSHA’s blessing was a green light to really get back to business. It got rid of the mixed federal message.
Will it last? When it went along with the CDC guidance, OSHA was in the middle of writing a new rule on coronavirus in the workplace. Many are guessing at the unreleased contents.
The rule could, for example, toughen aerosol protection or set standards for ventilation. It might clarify circumstances in which employees could file complaints about perceived violations.
Inevitably, the rule will seek to address future pandemics, not just Covid-19.
Meanwhile, OSHA is at least signaling it will look to sound scientific advice, especially provided by a workplace-focused arm of the CDC, in formulating the rule.
It’s a good step and we hope the current guidance sets a tone for the permanent rule.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.