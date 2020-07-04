The pro-mask folks got a big victory in the Great Mask Debate last week.
Or did they? Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy, like his counterparts in Bullhead City and Kingman, ordered local residents to wear masks when they’re in public businesses and in places where they can’t safely socially distance. It was a marked change from Sheehy’s previous stance -- that a focus on education and social pressure should be enough to convince people to do the right thing. The higher coronavirus numbers over the last few weeks forced his hand into adopting the mask order.
But on Friday and Saturday -- the first days that Sheehy’s order went into effect -- it wasn’t clear that everyone had received the message. A trip around town showed a good mix of folks, masked and unmasked, weekend visitors and full-time residents, enjoying the holiday weekend. Businesses are expected to enforce the rule, but some are doing that better than others.
What is clear is that if you want people to take orders like this seriously, they do have to have some teeth and enforcement behind them. That’s easier said than done.
Make no mistake -- we’re not saying Havasu ought to start citing folks who don’t wear masks. In fact, the opposite is true. The police department doesn’t need to add such trivial duties to its full plate, especially during a busier-than-normal summer tourist season.
Don’t worry about enforcement. The social shamers out there -- and there are plenty of them, if you look at social media -- will be happy to take care of that.
Masks do help. We’re convinced of that. The evolving understanding of how the virus is transmitted shows that masks and hand washing can go a long way in preventing its spread.
People ought to do the right thing and wear them.
The order, at least, takes away the excuses from people who were on the fence about wearing a mask in public, and that will help erase the social stigmas surrounding them.
Sheehy probably did the right thing by requiring masks, but we think the mayor’s original stance was the right one. A continued focus on education will be a lot more effective than a heavy hand.
— Today’s News-Herald
