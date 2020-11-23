Arizona’s coronavirus cases are rising with the national surge. People are sick of it – the restrictions, the distancing, the preaching the thermometers, the masks. Maybe most of all the masks.
Mandates don’t do much good; lockdowns do little except throttle the economy.
So here, on the verge of holiday gatherings, what can or should Arizona do to help contain this virus? In some respects, it’s a waiting game, mostly for a vaccine but also, faintly, for herd immunity.
The latter might help even if the vaccines don’t arrive soon. Herd immunity would be less good for the elderly and sick, though, probably infecting and killing them along the way.
Simply getting through a holiday gathering uninfected may not be good enough. Winter visitors are coming. A lot more of them may this year be Californians fleeing the draconian patchwork of restrictions imposed in their state to fight the surge. Regardless of origin, visitors don’t check their illnesses at the border.
When it comes to guidance from elected leaders, it seems there’s little middle ground between overbearing and wimpy. A voluntary quarantine? Arizona has had one for months. Who even knows about it?
The anti-maskers call the mask wearers sheep. The mask wearers and social distance observers return the compliment, noting that those who practice safety only when it’s mandated are on the low evolutionary rungs.
Winter visitors to Lake Havasu City are for the most part older and, thanks to this longevity are more apt to have health problems. They need extra consideration and protection.
There are no mask mandates in the city, county or state. There are very few business restrictions beyond those imposed by businesses based on medical advice. It’s hard to rail against threats to liberty if those threats don’t exist.
By now, most people know someone who has been seriously sick or even died from coronavirus. It’s real. It hasn’t gone away. The crowds of winter could make it much worse.
Our hope is that everyone will follow expert medical advice and help to keep themselves and others well in the busiest time of year.
— Today’s News-Herald
