Prospects for a new North American trade agreement is lifting economic spirits heading into 2020. The U.S. House of Representatives approved the new US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement after a long stalemate. The Senate could vote in January. If approved, the USMCA would replace the aging North American Free Trade Agreement and provide a (mostly) tariff-free framework for trade between the three countries.
This concept is hugely important for the three countries and particularly for border states such as Arizona.
There is wide support for the concept as free trade offers tremendous economic benefit to all partners. Some of the details provide pause, though.
In the Senate, for example, the provisions giving “safe harbor” for communications and technology sellers for content they carry is dusting off valid arguments over the power of Big Tech in today’s world.
Similarly, there are concerns that it will be too easy for U.S. service jobs to move to Mexico. It’s a valid concern, but one likely to evaporate as the U.S. birth rate declines. To update the catchphrase from the old bracero program, someone needs to do those jobs.
Below the border, Mexico is apparently having some second thoughts on pay levels prescribed in USMCA for auto manufacturers that will start at $16 an hour and ease unionization efforts in Mexico.
The House was widely criticized for moving too slowly on USMCA. The Republican-controlled Senate isn’t likely to dawdle, though it will want its own political fingerprints on the agreement.
Agriculture is among the largest beneficiaries of the agreement. This alone should bring a cheer from the American public because it means food moving between the countries will be less expensive for consumers. Manufacturing gets a huge boost, too, which assures cross-border importation of components will be easy. This is a large benefit to Arizona.
The Senate needs to give this continent a gift when it returns from recess, offering quick debate and resolution of issues before timely passage. It will restore more certainty to the economy of the three countries and get the new decade off in a strong direction.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.