Mohave Community College deserves some accolades from local residents -- not for any particular educational achievement, even though there’s no shortage of MCC success stories to share. No, the MCC governing board and administration should be congratulated for looking out for local taxpayers by committing to not raising local property taxes for the second year in a row.
Last year, under the guidance of newly hired college president Stacy Klippenstein, MCC declined to raise its property tax rate even though it has the legal right to do so. Arizona law permits cities, counties and community colleges to raise rates by 2 percent each year, and until last year, MCC took full advantage of the annual perk.
Last year around this time we were still in the early uncertain days of the coronavirus pandemic, and there was plenty of worry about how the extended shutdowns might affect the local economy. It was no time to raise taxes.
It would have been easy for college leadership to reverse course this year. Our institutions better understand how to operate through the ongoing pandemic, and it’s clear the local economy is thriving. Many homeowners can, in theory, absorb another tax increase -- and taking it would be the easy thing for college leadership to do.
Instead, the college said its fiscally conservative management and lack of significant debt means there’s no need to pull any more money out of the pockets of property owners.
What a refreshing change.
Of course, it’s disingenuous to say taxpayers aren’t paying more this year. The astronomical rise in local home values will ensure that government agencies get more income without their governing boards having to lift a finger. If MCC really wants to do taxpayers a big favor, it should lower the tax rate this year to account for the anticipated higher earnings from increased property values.
But we digress. It’s good to know there’s a good plan for the extra money. The college also announced this month that it plans to extend a 10 percent pay increase for new faculty. It’s an important development for an institution that ranks last among the state’s 10 community college districts when it comes to faculty pay and suffers a employee turnover rate of about 20 percent over the past five years.
Mohave Community College is an important asset to Mohave County and Lake Havasu City. It does a good job of answering labor demands in the communities it serves, and it acts as an important bridge for residents seeking to better themselves through a good education.
If our community can enjoy those benefits and avoid unnecessary tax hikes, it means MCC’s leadership is doing something right.
— Today’s News-Herald
