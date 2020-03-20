Sometimes the smallest pieces of legislation can bring a huge benefit. Arizona Sen. Martha McSally and Angus King, the Maine Independent, last week introduced a bill that should help the public understand and navigate federal lands a lot easier.
The bill calls for digital maps of the lands to be available with more information included, such as access points and description of the permitted public use of the land.
McSally said her bill, if approved, will give the public a tool to make better and more enjoyable use of federal lands. We agree. Maps of federal lands are readily available online now. Using them to maximum advantage is difficult at times; one may show boundaries, another show amenities, another show access points and roads. A one-stop shop would be most helpful.
GPS is an everyday tool for those enjoying the outdoors these days, whether hunting or fishing or hiking or off-roading. Many current maps require searching different websites which can be difficult in remote areas lacking strong cellular data signals.
In an election year, this type of bill might be dismissed as a feel-good piece that won’t get far. Instead, the McSally bill has won the backing of many conservation and outdoor user groups. So maybe it can grow some political legs and win passage.
Hunters and anglers and other users cite access questions as a large reason for either abandoning or restricting their activity. We get it. The law-abiding public understands that most federal land is open for many uses but isn’t sure how to get into the parcels or doesn’t want to risk an offense if the permitted use is uncertain.
On the flip side, making digitized maps and use descriptions easily available can eliminate an excuse for those who are making illegal use of the land one way or another. It can be an accountability tool.
It’s time federal lands joined the 21st century and hope the McSally bill passes.
From there, the state of Arizona could add its own layer to the maps, thus offering a pretty sweet package for those who appreciate the state’s outdoors.
— Today’s News-Herald
