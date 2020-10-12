Martha McSally should have been able to use the incumbency of her U.S. Senate seat to guarantee election to a full term. Instead, she’s far behind in the polls to Democrat Mark Kelly, whose lack of political experience and left-leaning agenda should make him a distant second in the race.
Either the polls are wrong or McSally has just a short time to turn this campaign into a win.
Arizona will be better off if she is successful. The state may be turning politically purple but it doesn’t need both its senators to be Democrats.
McSally was perceived as vulnerable in this election largely because she lost her last Senate race to Kyrsten Sinema. Those perceptions drove millions of dollars in campaign cash — the fuel for any political engine — to Kelly.
McSally had a difficult time finding her political footing once she was appointed to fill the unexpired term of the late Sen. John McCain in 2018. At one time, she opposed President Trump. More recently, she’s relied on his coattails.
To her credit, she’s been very active in the Senate and enjoyed as much success as can be expected from a new senator. Tellingly, she votes in line with Trump’s position about 90 percent of the time.
Mark Kelly has run a campaign mostly built around his astronaut career. McSally, of course, does the same with her female fighter jock images. Kelly’s other main point is that he’s neither McSally nor Trump.
On the issues, he’s as vague as an experienced political veteran. He appears to lean in favor of climate change initiatives that involve clean air and clean jobs but may really put big dents in household budgets. He favors gun safety, a neutral term that suggests more gun laws. McSally hasn’t done much better on communicating her positions. Her campaign website doesn’t even talk about the issues. Her campaign ads focus on Kelly and his relationship with China.
That said, McSally deserves a full term in the Senate. Her voting record suggests she’s a little less partisan than most Republican senators, though it also suggests she is almost always in line on important conservative issues.
Importantly, her vote would be very important should the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court get to the Senate floor. Should McSally lose the election, she could give up her seat as soon as Nov. 30.
In Mark Kelly, the Democrats have a presentable but inexperienced candidate whose suit and stances can be filled with cash and policies from the national party.
With McSally, Arizona has a chance to keep political balance in its Senate seats and an opportunity to help Republicans retain a chamber majority.
She is the best choice for Arizona right now.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
NO - NO - NO! This disgusting person is a known liar who has sold out seniors and every person with a preexisting medical condition in the nation. We sent her worthless butt down the road once and we need to do it again - safe in the knowledge our idiot governor cannot reappoint her. She is an illegitimate senator and the people of Arizona do not want her to keep sucking off the taxpayers!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.