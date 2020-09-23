Amy Coney Barrett may or may not be President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court but the cries of anguish from the usual suspects on the left suggest she’d be a good pick.
Barrett is a Roman Catholic, conservative version of the Jewish, liberal Ruth Bader Ginsberg. A clear sense of self unbound by convention but informed by religious principles, a keen intellect, a compelling drive to chart a path for herself and other women into full public life. Mirror images, if you will, facing different directions.
Barrett is widely respected and called the smartest one in the room and the most humble.
Those are great qualities. As if they matter.
The confirmation of any Trump nominee will be decided by politics, not merit. Can the president muster a winning Senate vote before the November general election?
Another woman, Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, plays a pivotal role in the Supreme Court political drama. McSallly needs to retain her appointed Senate seat or risk being replaced by Democrat Mark Kelly as early as Nov. 30. State law specifies the dates when appointed positions end.
The Republican narrow Senate majority, coupled with a couple of expected Republican defections, adds tremendous importance to McSally’s vote.
Though Kelly has enjoyed wide election polling leads, he’s offered little reason to vote for him. He’s an ex-astronaut, probably ample qualification to join Space Force but not necessarily to for U.S. Senate.
Similar things could be said about McSally, who puts her fighter pilot experience front and center in her campaign. Do we need an election when an aerial dogfight seems the best way to measure these two? In truth, McSally has backed a lot of legislation favorable to Arizona in her short time in office. She’s had to find her political wings, so to speak, after first opposing Trump before becoming an acolyte in the past year. The conversion was noticeable and its authenticity questioned and questionable.
Undecided voters may be looking for a clear reason to vote for either McSally or Kelly. The Supreme Court vacancy offers it.
— Today’s News-Herald
