Lincoln Day dinners around the country offer Republicans a chance to celebrate past and current success and to regroup before upcoming elections. In Arizona, the Lake Havasu City Lincoln Day dinner tonight is as close as it comes to a “home game.”
Mohave County is a Republican stronghold in a state that can no longer be called that. Voters registered as Independents now account for fully one-third of total voters. Republicans have a couple percentage points more and Democrats a little less.
Mohave County’s numbers are a bit different, with three Republican voters for every Democrat. Independents, though, are roughly double the number of Democrats.
Whatever leftward tilt there is in statewide politics, it’s unlikely to offer a problem for President Trump in the state. He’s proven to attract Independents.
It is a different story for Congress. There is one elected Democratic senator. The other senator, Republican Martha McSally, is scheduled to appear at the local Lincoln Day dinner tonight and will need as much enthusiastic backing as she can get from area Republicans.
Assuming she withstands an upstart primary challenge that is showing some strength, she will face a difficult general election campaign against Democrat Mark Kelly.
She was a fighter pilot. He was an astronaut. Both are military veterans. He’s raised a lot more money, a bad sign for McSally.
U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, the Gilbert Republican, is the keynote speaker tonight. In additional to McSally, other top Republicans expected to attend are U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, who represents this area and Kelli Ward, state Republican chair and a Lake Havasu City resident.
We’re glad to see McSally visit this area, something she doesn’t do often. That’s the downside of a predictable Republican vote. It’s also why few Democrats campaign here.
This year, though, is a little different. Every vote counts every year, but with a tough Senate race shaping up, McSally needs to truly be able to count on strong support from all Republicans.
Her visit offers a chance to make sure the support is solid and, if needed, smooth over any issues that stand in the way of that backing.
She needs that. So do Republicans if they hope to hold on to one Senate seat.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
Why anyone would support the illegitimate senator appointed by Goofy Ducey after the voters tossed her on the trash heap remains one of those Arizona mysteries. I knew when I saw her smirking concession speech after she lost that the fix was in and sure enough I was right. We have enough trouble with the liar-in-chief who has exceeded over 16,000 lies since slithering into our White House, we don’t need an illegitimate senator carrying on that tradition of lying. My favorite Mc Sally comment, “On 24 October 2018 McSally said she’s ‘leading the fight’ to ‘force insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions.’” She lied, as usual.
