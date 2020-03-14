A bill that got some traction last week in the Arizona House of Representatives would make it a class 3 misdemeanor for a pedestrian to be in a median for any reason other than crossing the street.
It’s obvious that this bill is targeting the people who stand on street corners and on medians with handwritten cardboard signs, hoping to tug on the heartstrings of drivers who might have an extra buck or two in their pocket.
We do get those folks in Lake Havsasu City from time to time.
One problem with House Bill 2474 is that it doesn’t do anything to address enforcement, so we can’t see big cities with already-busy police departments finding such crackdowns to be a good use of their officers’ time.
Many Arizona cities, including Lake Havasu City, already have ordinances that forbid “aggressive panhandling.” Enforcing those rules was made more difficult with the 2013 Supreme Court ruling that said asking for money is protected free speech under the First Amendment, but local laws have found ways to address the issue.
In Lake Havasu City, that means you can’t beg for money near a bank entrance or automated teller machine, and you can’t make physical contact with someone. Road medians aren’t addressed in local panhandling ordinances. (Though this city certainly has more medians than it used to, so maybe it’s worth addressing at the local level at some point.)
But we digress. Anyone who has spent any time driving through Phoenix, or any other metropolitan area for that matter, knows that this bill is attempting to address a very real problem.
Like a lot of other proposed bills during this year’s legislative session, however, it’s a blunt solution for a problem that should be handled at the municipal level.
And boy, is it blunt.
The bill would call for penalties of up to 30 days in jail and $500 fines. Yes, it’s not safe to stand in a median while cars are buzzing by you at high speeds.
Yes, common sense tells you that ought to be against the law. But these are relatively severe consequences for what amounts to a pretty petty infraction.
And that’s the biggest problem with this bill. Most of the people caught violating the proposed law would be unlikely to be able to afford a $500 fine, anyway. There are certainly some shysters who can make big bucks “flying a sign” on a lucrative street corner, but we suspect the overwhelming majority of these folks truly have a need that a fine or a jail stay can only make worse.
Legislators, go ahead and outlaw panhandling in medians. It’s unsafe behavior that should be regulated. But let’s make sure the punishment fits the crime.
— Today’s News-Herald
