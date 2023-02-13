A city of 60,000 people shouldn’t have the kinds of medical access issues we have in Lake Havasu City. Over the weekend, our hospital’s labor and delivery department was put on pause because of what hospital officials are calling a staffing issue.
It’s not the first time these kind of concerns have raised eyebrows in the community. In December, Havasu Regional Medical Center notified the Lake Havasu City Fire Department twice in one week that the hospital was experiencing an influx of patients, requiring firefighters at least once to wait on standby in the hospital’s parking lot.
In 2015, a gathering of community leaders resulted in the creation of the Vision 20/20 plan, which, among other things, envisioned Lake Havasu City becoming a “Medical Mecca” with “excellent health care available for all residents and visitors”
Havasu Regional Medical Center, with its caring medical staff, is an asset to our town to be sure. However, it’s clear that the Lake Havasu City needs additional options when it comes to medical care.
The hospital is dealing with the same staffing issues that medical providers across the country are experiencing. Nurses are in high demand, commanding higher wages nationwide and are therefore in short supply for rural communities like ours. Likewise, doctors — particularly those in specialized fields — can be difficult to attract to small, isolated communities.
Lake Havasu City is federally designated at a medically undeserved area and a healthcare professional shortage area. A community health needs assessment for Mohave County, published by the University of Arizona in 2019, identified the area’s shortage of specialized healthcare as a critical need.
The medical campus planned at The Shops at Lake Havasu should help address some of the service gap. We reported last June that a 36,000-square-foot outpatient facility is being planned for the city’s northside. At the time the story was published, the center planned to have about 20 physicians on staff with an ambulatory surgery center, a medical office building and an imaging center.
The infrastructure is being addressed, but the staffing will continue to be a problem no matter how many facilities are built.
New nurses are being churned out by the dozens by Mohave Community College and a new program at Arizona State University’s Lake Havasu City campus, but staffing needs appear to be greater than the capacity can keep up with. Combined with the difficulty in hiring doctors, it’s an issue that demands the community’s full attention and frank discussion — and possibly a legislative solution.
One proposal in the State Legislature, co-sponsored by Rep. John Gillette, that would limit regulations for physician assistants. Theoretically, it would improve the pool of medical professionals who can provide care in rural communities. It’s the kind of creative solution we need in Lake Havasu City if we want our healthcare access situation to improve.
