A city of 60,000 people shouldn’t have the kinds of medical access issues we have in Lake Havasu City. Over the weekend, our hospital’s labor and delivery department was put on pause because of what hospital officials are calling a staffing issue.

It’s not the first time these kind of concerns have raised eyebrows in the community. In December, Havasu Regional Medical Center notified the Lake Havasu City Fire Department twice in one week that the hospital was experiencing an influx of patients, requiring firefighters at least once to wait on standby in the hospital’s parking lot.

