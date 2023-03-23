The importance of mental health has been given more attention in recent years, but questions remain about how we diagnose and treat mental illness in our society.
There are plenty of cautionary tales involving people who find themselves experiencing mental health distress, but it shouldn’t dissuade those who need help from seeking treatment.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness has an active and dedicated branch here in Lake Havasu City and can provide resources, information and support programs for those in need. NAMI can be found at www.nami.org.
If you are experiencing a breakdown in your mental health, take it seriously. If you break a bone or have pain in your chest, you seek professional medical help. Mental health should be looked upon the same way, instead of stigmatized, feared or neglected.
Sometimes, we just need to stop and take a breath, or share our thoughts with a friend or loved one. Self care is important, and the little things such as meditation, eating right, exercising and getting a good night’s sleep can go a long way to improving our mental status.
But if you find yourself losing control, engaging in destructive behavior or having thoughts about harming yourself or others, do not hesitate to get help. Call 800-273-8255 or text 741-741 if you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis to get the help that’s needed.
