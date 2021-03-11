If President Biden expects to fulfill his pledge of broad immigration reform, he better change some messaging before the southern border becomes a humanitarian crisis.
There are disagreements over whether the increase in illegal border crossings of late is a surge or not. Regardless of the term, it amounts to thousands and thousands of new people coming into this country.
Reports from Arizona counties along the border describe an impending legal, social and medical mess. The Nogales mayor asked for concertina wire to close border gaps. The Cochise County sheriff wondered how to feed and provide medical care for the new arrivals.
In addition to the illegal entrants, which includes some 4,000 to 5,000 unaccompanied children per week, there are the legal asylum seekers, many of whom are briefly detained then released as their requests are processed.
Why the sudden influx? It’s all because Biden declared he wanted to change President Trump’s immigration policies, including proposals for paths to citizenship for those already in the United States.
With that, Biden turned on the porch light and threw out the welcome mat. It was all but an invitation, sweetened by the notion that those who can get into the U.S. now might become citizens.
There is a need for immigration reform. The country needs immigrants. No meaningful immigration changes can be done without great consideration to the millions of illegal aliens already in this country.
As the number of illegal immigrants increases — as it is doing daily — the further the country gets from political compromise necessary to new immigration law.
If only for the sake of his proposed legislative bills, Biden needs to shift policies to put an emphasis on border security. Controlling the borders is an essential first step in any kind of immigration reform.
