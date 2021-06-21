It wasn’t quite a decade ago that Lake Havasu City found out it no longer qualified as a rural community under the federal government’s definition. Because Havasu’s population passed the 50,000 mark during the 2010 Census, it meant certain funding formulas changed. It was a big interruption for our city, one that took years to get back on track. For starters, the change in designation from a rural community to an urban one meant that federal funds the city relied on for its transit service were no longer available. The city shuttered its bus service as a result — and it is only now starting up its replacement service. The designation change also required Havasu to create a metropolitan planning organization, an independent group that works with the city to plan for its transportation needs.
Now, just as Havasu seems to have gotten comfortable with its new identity as a small urban community, the feds are getting ready to yank that rug out once again.
New rules would double the minimum population threshold to qualify as an urban community, from 50,000 to 100,000. (Havasu is unlikely to ever reach that number, according to the city’s growth plan). The new rules would also affect 143 other cities across the nation, including the Arizona cities of Prescott, Flagstaff and Sierra Vista.
It’s hard to know all the ways Havasu would be affected, but the proposed change would likely eliminate Havasu’s MPO. It could have an impact on insurance rates, as well as federal funds for housing and transportation.
Bottom line: It’s an unwelcome development during a time when we need every bit of stability we can get
That’s why Senators are attempting to stop the Office of Budget and Management from making the change. We hope they’re successful.
A bureaucrat’s formula shouldn’t be the only thing to decide how a community gets to move forward, and yet that’s exactly what’s happening under the OMB’s current management.
- Today’s News-Herald
