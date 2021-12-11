Arizona’s minimum wage increases to $12.80 an hour on Jan. 1. The increase will be hardly noticed and put an exclamation mark on the irrelevance of minimum wage laws.
“Now hiring” signs dot storefronts around Lake Havasu City, most of them boasting starting wages 20 percent or 30 percent above the current minimum wage of $12.15 an hour. What importance does the minimum wage have in this robust economy? Almost none.
Economies have cycles, though. What happens when all of the workers now sitting on the sidelines, especially those for whom stimulus money is running low, flood the workforce? Or the economy falters due to high inflation?
Won’t a minimum wage law offer a safety net for the less-skilled workforce? Not really. Minimum wage laws set the price employers must pay for jobs but none set the number of jobs available. Studies abound showing that minimum wage laws don’t affect the number of jobs available. None that we know of have measured that affect in a truly down economy.
Arizona’s minimum wage law was approved by voters and since 2017 has risen incrementally and with the cost of living. It’s scheduled to rise again, to $13.50 an hour, in 2023, and again in 2024, before capping at $15 an hour in 2025.
Even before the pandemic, the economy was pretty strong. Growth in Lake Havasu City and the rest of Arizona led to many job openings.
It’s not a wild guess, though, that should the economy tank, a lot of job openings will go away. It’s also not hard to pencil out the costs as an employer considers filling jobs, weighing those costs against such things as outsourcing or automation. If nothing else, the pandemic has taught businesses to be nimble and creative in dealing with worker shortages. It’s also brought consumer acceptance to concepts like curbside delivery, self-serve kiosks and back-end automation. Businesses have learned to get along with fewer people because of high costs and worker shortages. Minimum wage laws provide no rights to a job. Further, they interfere with the rights of individuals to negotiate the price of providing a service, in this case work.
The laws are detrimental, impose a regulatory burden on businesses for tracking compliance with changing rates and are generally meaningless except to those with the need to be self-satisfied that Arizona is addressing poverty.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.