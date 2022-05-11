More than 600 students will celebrate an important transition tomorrow when Mohave Community College holds its annual commencement ceremony. Unfortunately, the ceremony is at the Anderson Field House in Bullhead City, so it's not likely that many Lake Havasu City residents will be in attendance to cheer on those deserving students.
Still, it’s a big day that doesn’t get enough attention, and that’s a shame.
Mohave Community College doesn’t get enough credit for being such an important piece of the educational puzzle in Lake Havasu City and Mohave County.
After today, there are 600 additional people in our communities who are more skilled and better qualified for the jobs needed to strengthen local economies.
Mohave County's economic well-being has long been tied to the tourism industry, and not much more. We've known for many years that Mohave County desperately needs to improve the diversity of its workforce. Many companies are reluctant to invest in a community where they can't find skilled workers. Thankfully, the community college is helping chip away at that educational attainment problem with each new set of graduates.
We're glad to see the college system invest in its future, with recent decisions that help establish a better sense of community and bolster student engagement. Adding competitive sports programs, for example, will help boost the school's appeal to students.
We hope to see the campus make other announcements in the near future: Particularly, a plan to take advantage of last year's state legislation that allows community colleges to offer four-year degrees.
Mohave Community College has always been an important building block for the growth of Lake Havasu City and Mohave County. It hasn't always been easy, but smart planning and creative solutions will help the college keep our students and our future workforce prepared for whatever the future holds.
Congratulations to all the graduates.
— Today’s News-Herald
