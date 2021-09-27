Making health decisions based on political considerations is much like making financial choices based on your favorite tree.
And yet, here we are.
Here, in this case, is Mohave County, where opposition to the coronavirus vaccine virtually assures the county won’t reach herd immunity. With 35 percent of the population fully immunized, Mohave County shares with tiny Greenlee County the distinction of having the lowest vaccination rate in the state.
Vaccinations continue, but are on the decline both in this county and around the state. Herd immunity, defined as the point at which enough people carry antibodies that a disease has almost nowhere to transmit, is estimated at around 80 percent of the population.
Mohave County clearly won’t get there barring either a sudden surge or interest or a dramatic increase in the death rate.
The former seems unlikely.
The latter, fortunately, isn’t coming to pass. Most coronavirus deaths in Mohave County are now the unvaccinated but health care providers have gotten better at treating the disease.
Mohave County’s death rate is lower than Navajo, Apache and Gila counties, all with significant Native American populations. Everywhere else in the state, the death rate is lower than Mohave County.
Fortunately, infections are stabilizing after a summer upswing. Mohave County is still averaging about 90 cases per day. Of those, probably two will die.
Mohave County and its residents are at a point of learning to just live with coronavirus, and learning to die with it. It’s like the flu and its recurring variants. Only deadlier.
The more the virus cases flatten out, the easier it is to just forget about it. Fewer masks. Fewer concerns with large crowds. More denial.
Now, should it turn out that crowds of winter visitors and the return of events, along with just more social activity in the cooler months bring the disease back, Mohave County will just live with it.
It’s a choice, made by all but the 35 percent of residents fully vaccinated.
— Today’s News-Herald
