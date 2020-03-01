If you’ve ever wanted to serve your community without running for office, there are plenty of opportunities. So many opportunities, in fact, that local governments sometimes have trouble filling the positions.
Mohave County recently put out a call for volunteers to serve on boards and commissions, including the state-mandated Board of Adjustment, which helps interpret local zoning laws. There also are open seats on the personnel commission, which serves as an independent personnel board for the county.
Not interested in those? Mohave County has a handful of committees with vacancies that come up from time to time, including the Board of Health, Building Code Advisory Board, Extension Advisory Board, Housing Authority, Library Citizens Advisory Board, Planning and Zoning Commission, the Self-Insurance Retention/Employee Benefit Trust and the Transportation Commission.
Indeed, there are lots of ways to have a voice in the goings-on of Mohave County. Here’s the thing: To serve, a lot of these positions require some amount of specialized knowledge, and potential members must be OK with repeated travel to Kingman -- that’s 140 miles round trip from Havasu, and even farther for farther-flung folks in our big county. Advisory boards can be useful, but we suspect Mohave County’s wide geography alone (13,461 square miles!) is a disqualification for a lot of people who otherwise might feel like they have something to contribute. That means options for potential appointees are limited to people who might just have too much time on their hands.
Perhaps -- just perhaps -- there are too many advisory boards in Mohave County. After all, we elect our supervisors and pay them a not-insignificant amount of money to represent us on these matters.
We expect that our supervisors have their fingers on the pulse of their districts, which means many of these advisory boards are simply unnecessary. However, in the interest of including more public voices in local government, the county ought to consider putting technology to better use, encouraging potential members to attend meetings remotely by phone or computer.
It’s the only way to eliminate the geographical roadblocks that currently exist to having a truly representative local government.
-- Today’s News-Herald
