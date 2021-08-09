The Mohave County Board of Supervisors, while talking with the sheriff about the 2022 budget, briefly entertained the idea of a jail tax district to better fund the Mohave County Jail. Sheriff Doug Schuster said he’s considered the idea, but was hesitant to ask voters for a raise if it means risking other funds devoted to his department.
Still, it’s clear that the county hasn’t ruled out the idea.
So let’s do that now.
The Sheriff’s Department does need to be appropriately funded, and that includes the county jail. Each year since he was elected in 2014, Schuster has unwaveringly demanded more financial support for his department. He should be applauded for researching creative ways to seek out additional funding, such as the jail district trial balloon.
However, county property owners shouldn’t be on the hook alone for the cost of the jail. They already contribute enough -- there are already a number of special taxing districts that add to the cost of housing, and the county is getting more money from those districts thanks to massive valuation increases in the past few years. Those extra funds, combined with a lot of one-time dollars from the federal government thanks to covid-19 stimulus payments, means the county has plenty of money to work with to pay for the cost of maintaining the jail.
It’s simply a matter of priorities.
The county hasn’t prioritized funding for the sheriff’s department, at least not in Lake Havasu City (just take a look at the decrepit sheriff’s substation on State Route 95).
Several years ago, county supervisors were unwilling to set aside the remainder of funds generated from a half-cent sales tax to pay for new sheriff’s facilities that would serve the county’s west-side communities. The money instead was devoted to a court building overhaul in Kingman.
Down the road, if a new funding source is truly needed, it might be more palatable to try again for a sales tax instead of a property tax district, since it’s only been a few years since the last sales tax expired. Voters, of course, will need some convincing.
But for now, Mohave County has the existing funds to properly fund the jail. It just has to be willing to use them that way.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.